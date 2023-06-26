After just one season, assistant coach Ivo Simovic is reportedly leaving UCLA to return to the NBA.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday morning that Simovic is finalizing a deal to join the Toronto Raptors, where head coach Darko Rajakovic took over the job in June.

Both have ties to Serbia and Spain, and Simovic mentored Rajakovic while with CB Espacio Torrelodones in Madrid.

Previously, Simovic served a stint as an international scout in Spain for the San Antonio Spurs. He was also an assistant coach for the organization during the NBA’s Summer League in 2013 and 2014, earning an NBA championship ring in the process.

With the Bruins, Simovic helped capture the program’s first Pac-12 Conference regular-season championship since 2013 and advance to the Sweet 16.

The move brings questions as to how UCLA’s recruiting will shift beyond 2023. The recent five-man recruiting class rounded out with the additions of international prospects Ilane Fibleuil (France) and Jan Vide (Slovenia), on top of the addition of Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic (Serbia).

The Bruins also have been linked to 7-foot-3 Spanish center Aday Mara, who recently asked out of his professional contract in Spain.

On the recruiting trail in Arizona this past weekend, Simovic did not accompany UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and assistants Darren Savino and Rod Palmer.

The program posted a job listing for an assistant coaching position June 16.

The Bruins have yet to pull in a commitment in the 2024 class.