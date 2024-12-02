Report: Michigan State CB coach Demetrice Martin returning to UCLA

A familiar face is reportedly returning to Westwood.

Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is expected to join the UCLA football coaching staff, according to Spartans Illustrated.

Currently, the Bruins have Kodi Whitfield coaching the cornerbacks and Brian Norwood handling the safeties.

UCLA has not made an official announcement as of Monday afternoon.

Martin was previously UCLA’s defensive backs coach under Jim Mora from 2012 to 2017, including an assistant head coach from 2014 to 2017.

Martin and Foster coached together from 2013 to 2015 when Foster was a graduate assistant coach, and again in 2017 when Foster returned from Texas A&M to coach the Bruins’ running backs.

Martin, a Pasadena native, coached locally at Morovia High School, Muir High School, Pasadena City College and Mt. San Antonio College before entering the collegiate ranks in 2006.

Previous stops also include USC, Washington, Arizona, Colorado and Oregon before spending one season with the Spartans.

The timing comes two days before signing day, with UCLA recently offering 2025 Michigan State commit Aydan West.

Shortly after news of Martin’s expected departure surfaced, fellow 2025 Michigan State commit and four-star Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback LaRue Zamorano announced that he was backing off his pledge to the Spartans.

Zamorano, who has been a visitor at the Rose Bowl this past season, was offered by the Bruins in late July.