It didn’t take long for new UCLA offensive coordinator and associate head coach Eric Bieniemy to help make some changes to the coaching staff.

Two days after his hire was officially announced, Bieniemy is bringing a former Washington Commanders assistant with him to Westwood, according to a report Monday from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Juan Castillo, who has spent 16 of the past 17 years as an NFL assistant coach, will replace Bruins offensive line coach Tim Drevno, according to the report.

Drevno spent the last three seasons on the UCLA staff.

In addition to the Commanders, Castillo has coached for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. He has 20 years of experience coaching offensive linemen, in addition to previous roles as a tight ends coach, run game coordinator and two years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Castillo was the run game coordinator in Bieniemy’s lone season with the Commanders last year.

UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster also has coaching vacancies to fill at tight end and running back. It is unclear whether Castillo will take on one of those additional roles.

It will be Castillo’s first college job since working at Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2019. His last on-field college coaching job was as Texas A&M-Kingsville’s offensive line coach from 1990 to 1994.

The Bruins will look to improve in pass protection after allowing 42 sacks, the nation’s 12th highest total among 130 FBS teams.