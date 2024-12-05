Report: UCLA parts ways with OC Eric Bieniemy

Sources told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney that the expected change prompted four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who was the Bruins’ second-highest rated commit, to surprisingly sign Wednesday with Arkansas along with fellow commit and high school teammate Jace Brown.

Offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy will not return for a second season, according to a report Thursday morning by Yahoo! Sports senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger.

UCLA will have its third different play-caller in as many seasons in 2025.

According to a report by ESPN, the Bruins are targeting Indiana quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri to replace Bieniemy.

Sunseri and the Hoosiers’ offense is the nation’s second-highest scoring unit at 43.3 points per game.

Additionally, according to ESPN, Bruins offensive line coach Juan Castillo will not return.

Bieniemy and Castillo worked together in the NFL with the Washington Commanders prior to joining the UCLA coaching staff.

UCLA had plenty of offensive struggles in the first season under head coach DeShaun Foster, who continually insisted that he was making the decisions throughout a season that the Bruins finished 130th in rushing (86.6 yards per game), 126th in scoring (18.4 points) and 117th in total offense (328.8 yards) among the nation’s 133 FBS teams.

The Bruins’ offensive line, which was already thin on depth, struggled to remain healthy and allowed 34 sacks to tie for the 20th-most in the nation.

Bieniemy, though, took the responsibility for the lack of production that largely contributed to a 1-5 start to the season.

“My job is to make sure that guys are in the right place doing the right things but when it’s all said and done with, if they’re not performing, all of that falls on my shoulders,” Bieniemy said in mid-September.

In addition to Iamaleava’s last-minute flip, the Bruins lost running back T.J. Harden, backup quarterback Justyn Martin and receiver Logan Loya, among others, to the transfer portal.

Bieniemy’s West Coast offense was often described as wordy — play-calls ran into double digits, according to players — dating back to spring camp, while his fiery personality often led to tongue lashings when things didn’t go well in practices.

Bruins fifth-year senior quarterback Ethan Garbers dealt with his share of it, but he commended Bieniemy throughout the year.

“Honestly, I wouldn't want to have it any other way,” Garbers said in late August. “Me, personally, I need a coach like that who's going to get after you when you're not doing right and is going to be your biggest fan when you're doing something right. I love coach EB.”

It was Bieniemy’s second stint in Westwood after previously serving as the UCLA running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2003 to 2005.

Bieniemy’s agent, Jason Fletcher, released a statement through NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that said his client’s “plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025.”

“Eric and UCLA mutually parted ways today as previously planned,” Fletcher said in the statement. “He’s still getting paid by the (Washington) Commanders. After interviewing for head coaching jobs last year, he wanted to stay active and busy. So, he decided to go help out DeShaun Foster, who is like his little brother, at UCLA as opposed to sitting out a year. … He’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Bieniemy, though, signed a two-year deal and will now be owed a $1.2 million buyout, according to the contract obtained by Bruin Blitz.