UCLA went back to its international connections Monday to add to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Bruins picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7 Slovenian point guard Jan Vide, the top scorer at the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer, according to a report by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

The 18-year-old most recently was named the most valuable player of the Adidas Next Generation Tournament finals of the Junior EuroLeague Final Four. Vide, who plays for Real Madrid, averaged 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the four games.

In Sunday’s final, Vide led five double-figure scorers and finished with 19 points in a 71-60 win over the Next Generation Select Team in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Vide, who will join the program in the summer, is the fifth member of UCLA’s 2023 class and second from overseas. In April, the Bruins added French guard Ilane Fibleuil, and both additions are a result of assistant coach Ivo Simović’s work on the recruiting trail.

The pair are part of a class that also includes combo guard Sebastian Mack and forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams (no relation).

In addition, the Bruins pulled in a commitment from Utah transfer guard Lazar Stefanovic, a product of Belgrade, Serbia, this offseason.

Vide’s arrival gives UCLA another guard in the wake of losing point guard Tyger Campbell and shooting guard David Singleton to graduation and freshman Abramo Canka, who was recruited out of Italy by Simović, to the transfer portal.

The Bruins are still awaiting NBA draft decisions from guard Jaylen Clark and forward/center Adem Bona, who have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31 to withdraw from the pool and return to school.