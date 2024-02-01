“Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him,” Fowler wrote on social media.

Minutes later, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kelly “is a potential candidate” for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator position under head coach Dan Quinn.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Kelly interviewed “at least twice” for the Oakland Raiders’ vacancy before head coach Antonio Pierce decided on Kliff Kingsbury.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has reportedly interviewed for one NFL offensive coordinator position and could potentially be in line to interview for another.

Kelly has been linked to Quinn this offseason since the latter was linked to the Seattle Seahawks head coaching job that was eventually filled by Mike Macdonald.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Jan. 21 that Kelly was in the minds of some head coaching candidates as an offensive coordinator.

Kelly, 60, coached in the NFL from 2013 to 2016, spending three seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and one with the San Francisco 49ers. He posted a 28-35 record.

After a year away from coaching, Kelly returned to the college ranks in 2018 and recently completed his sixth season leading the Bruins.

Kelly is 35-34 in Westwood, including 26-26 in Pac-12 play, with two victories coming against FCS programs.

In March 2023, Kelly signed a two-year contract extension that would take him through the 2027 season.

Late this past season, back-to-back losses at Arizona and at home against Arizona State led to speculation about Kelly’s job status. An 18-point victory at rival USC and an L.A. Bowl win over Boise State — Kelly’s first bowl victory at UCLA — quieted the speculation, but at the conclusion of the regular season the Bruins lost first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to the rival Trojans, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson to Oregon State and tight ends coach Jeff Faris to Austin Peay.

A promotion of former director of leadership Ken Niumatalolo to tight ends coach was short-lived when he accepted the head coaching job at San Jose State.

In addition Thursday, Niumatalolo hired former UCLA recruiting staff member Josh Irvin as the Spartans’ outside linebackers coach and former defensive analyst Greg Burns to coach the cornerbacks.

The latest uncertainty comes six days before national signing day, with UCLA the expected front-runner for four-star edge rusher Keona Wilhite and a finalist for three-star safety CJ Heard.

Kelly was in Tucson for a 90-minute in-home visit Monday with Wilhite, the program’s second in-home with the unsigned 2024 recruit in as many weeks.

If Kelly does leave, the Bruins would be in a vulnerable spot with not only their 10 high school and nine transfer signees, but the entire roster would be granted a 30-day transfer window under NCAA rules in the event of a coaching change.

The latest uncertainty comes 6 months before UCLA joins the Big Ten.