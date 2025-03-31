Reports: Sophomore center Aday Mara not returning to UCLA

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away.

Reserve center Aday Mara will not return to UCLA, according to multiple reports Monday evening.

Bruin Report Online first broke the news, citing a difference in negotiations between Mara and the program after he returned from his native Spain.

The Los Angeles Times then confirmed the news with multiple sources, adding that Mara plans to play elsewhere next season.

The 7-foot-3 standout flourished in the back half of his sophomore season and finished the year averaging 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and a team-leading 1.6 blocks in 13.1 minutes off the bench.

Mara also displayed a tremendous passing touch, making him a matchup nightmare who was only held back by what head coach Mick Cronin called conditioning issues that were hampered by a norovirus illness that spread throughout the team in early February.

The breakout performance was a career-high 22-point effort in an 85-83 win over Wisconsin at Pauley Pavilion in late January.

Mara scored in double figures nine times and blocked three or more shots on eight occasions while helping the Bruins return to the NCAA tournament and make it to the second round.

Over his career, Mara started nine of 61 games, including eight as a freshman.

The news is the first big hit of the offseason for UCLA, which got a transfer commitment from New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, widely considered the top player in the portal, and has guards Skyy Clark and Trent Perry, wing Eric Dailey Jr. and forward Tyler Bilodeau among the confirmed returners.

The Bruins also lost point guard Dylan Andrews, reserve guard Sebastian Mack, redshirt forward Devin Williams and reserve forward/center William Kyle III to the portal.