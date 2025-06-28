Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 28, 2025
Resetting the board: A look at UCLA's remaining 2026 football targets
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA is entering the homestretch of building out the bulk of its 2026 recruiting class.

While Bruin Blitz noted a week ago there are still other recruits who head coach DeShaun Foster's staff will continue to monitor, those decisions will hinge on how the program finishes out what has been a strong cycle of priority targets.

Among the big fish out still out there is local four-star running back Brian Bonner.

The Valencia (Calif.) star was among Foster's very first offers in March 2024, less than a month after taking over the program.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In