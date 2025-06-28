Resetting the board: A look at UCLA's remaining 2026 football targets

UCLA is entering the homestretch of building out the bulk of its 2026 recruiting class.
While Bruin Blitz noted a week ago there are still other recruits who head coach DeShaun Foster's staff will continue to monitor, those decisions will hinge on how the program finishes out what has been a strong cycle of priority targets.
Among the big fish out still out there is local four-star running back Brian Bonner.
The Valencia (Calif.) star was among Foster's very first offers in March 2024, less than a month after taking over the program.