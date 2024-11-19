Rivalry with USC stills burns hot for UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster

It doesn’t take much for DeShaun Foster to see red — any particular shade of it — and conjure up one image.

The color, aside from its connection to logo for his alma mater Tustin High School, will always represent the other school that the UCLA head coach rarely likes to name.

So, even a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap or a “Ted Lasso”-branded T-shirt — both worn by this reporter from time to time at practices — will solely stoke memories of USC and will often come with a friendly jab about the choice of color in the attire.

Now, heading into his first battle for the Victory Bell as the Bruins’ first-year leader, Foster is pulling no punches and offering no canned responses ahead of Saturday night’s clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.