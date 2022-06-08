Rivals rankings update: Movement with UCLA commits and targets for 2023

Rivals updated its rankings for the 2023 class this week and that means some of UCLA's commits and top targets have new numbers connected to their names. One of the Bruins' recent targets made a big jump and entered the newly-minted Rivals250 list for the class while some of the other top recruits UCLA's coaches are looking to bring to Westwood made moves as well. Here's a closer look at where UCLA commits and targets stand in the latest updated Rivals rankings with the Bruins currently sitting 45th overall in the team recruiting rankings and sixth among teams in the Pac-12. You can view the entire Rivals250 list by clicking here.

Current commits

Recent commits Roderick Robinson II and Tre Edwards remain the two highest-rated commitments in UCLA's 2023 class after this week's update to the rankings. There has been some movement within that duo, however. On the positive side, Robison's big spring on the camp circuit has translated to a bump in ranking. Robinson has proven himself to be one of the top running backs out west and his offer list went national throughout the last several months. He ultimately decided to cut things short and pick the Bruins after taking an official visit in May, and now he is one of the newest members of the Rivals250. The San Diego-Lincoln back is currently sitting at No. 243 on the list after previously being outside the group and rated as a three-star prospect. The move reflects Robinson's rise as a recruit this offseason that led to programs from across the country being involved. Georgia was the last program to offer him before Robinson committed to UCLA but other programs involved included Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn and Texas A&M. UCLA's latest commitment came last month when another San Diego-area prospect picked the Bruins. Linebacker Tre Edwards made his announcement in favor of the school a day after Robinson announced his plans giving UCLA its two biggest commitments in the class. Edwards put together a stellar junior season at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, and he has followed that up with a strong spring. As competitive as the rankings are, however, Edwards dropped outside of the Rivals250 in the latest update but held onto his four-star ranking. He ultimately made his decision from a final group that included Oregon, Cal and Arizona.

UCLA's two other 2023 prospects remain firmly at the three-star level with safety Ty Lee still carrying a mid-level three-star ranking after a strong spring. Lee picked the Bruins in early May after taking a visit giving him some relief after a busy recruitment. He will be making a bit of a position switch when he arrives in Westwood as UCLA views him as a hybrid linebacker in its defensive system, and Lee feels that fits his skill set well. Norco High School receiver Grant Gray was impressive early in the spring at the Rivals Camp stop in Los Angeles. He shined among a strong receiver group and earned an MVP award at the event opening more eyes. Since that point his recruitment continued to expand, but he has his sights set on playing two sports at one school in particular. UCLA was the early favorite to land the 6-foot-3 receiver, and he ultimately became the first commit in the class when he made his decision in April. He will play baseball with the Bruins as well, but his profile as a football prospect has certainly grown this offseason as well. Gray received a bump up in his ranking moving from a lower-level three-star prospect to a high three-star recruit in the latest update.

Pulido and Paige move up to four-star status

Two of UCLA's top offensive line targets received well-deserved bumps in the latest updates. Raymond Pulido and Elijah Paige are two prospects who already used official visits on trips to see UCLA, and the Bruins remain among the top contenders for both prospects. The Bruins are battling it out with Oregon and Louisville, mostly, for Pulido but his relationship with offensive line coach Tim Drevno has been crucial in the recruitment and has the team in strong position to earn his eventual commitment. Pulido's recruitment has gone completely national this spring since his move to St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. Alabama has offered him, and he has interest from other SEC programs as well. He shined during events in the spring bringing him plenty of recruiting attention. Paige is one of the top prospects in Arizona, and his recruitment has been on the rise since the fall. It hit a new level early in the year, and since then he has been working toward finding the right spot. Notre Dame has been a big part of his recruitment while USC, Washington and Michigan State have been part of the process as well. By the end of the month, Paige will have used all five of his official visits on the schools mentioned above meaning a decision is likely not far off.

Other notable targets