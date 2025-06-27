Round-up: More intel from UCLA prospect campers in 2028, 2029 classes

Bruin Blitz emptied out the notebook for the remaining intel gathered from some of the younger recruits at last week’s prospect camp at UCLA.
The remaining reactions include one 2028 prospect and three in the 2029 class.
Bruin Blitz emptied out the notebook for the remaining intel gathered from some of the younger recruits at last week’s prospect camp at UCLA.
The remaining reactions include one 2028 prospect and three in the 2029 class.
Find out what the El Paso (Texas) Coronado product said about his experience at last week's prospect camp.
Shots of some of the campers in Westwood last week, including 2026 commit Cooper Javorsky, and the staff in action.
An update on where things stand with the Bruins and the son of one of DeShaun Foster’s ex-teammates.
The Georgetown, Texas product decided Monday to join the Bruins' 2026 class.
Find out what he had to say after attending last Tuesday’s prospect camp, including his thoughts on the staff.
Find out what the El Paso (Texas) Coronado product said about his experience at last week's prospect camp.
Shots of some of the campers in Westwood last week, including 2026 commit Cooper Javorsky, and the staff in action.
An update on where things stand with the Bruins and the son of one of DeShaun Foster’s ex-teammates.