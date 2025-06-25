Sacramento State RB commit Caleb Bey Jr. remains confident in UCLA interest

Running back Caleb Bey Jr. has a relationship with UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster that started prior to entering high school. The 2027 Sacramento State commit maintained that relationship while transferring from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei to La Puente-Bishop Amat.

After his showing at last week’s prospect camp, Bey is confident that an offer from the Bruins will come in the near future.

“They’re about to — it’s coming soon,” Bey told Bruin Blitz after his participation last Tuesday. “That would mean a lot to me. I’ve been around the program since I was a kid, so just getting that offer from the home school, the state you grew up in, would be a blessing.”