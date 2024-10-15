SDSU offensive tackle commit maintains relationship with UCLA

Ashdon Wnetrzak, a 2025 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon three-star offensive tackle, understands that football recruiting is a relationship business.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pounder has been committed to San Diego State since June, with deep appreciation for the way the Aztecs' coaching staff has prioritized him.

"I know they value me and see me helping their team right away and that’s what I want [in] a school, one that sees me coming on and being able to develop and be an asset to them," Wnetrzak told Bruin Blitz on Monday evening.

There's also been interest from UCLA, a campus that sits just 22.1 miles from his high school. In addition, it's a university that members of Wnetrzak's family have attended and where former teammates like current Bruins freshman wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer play.

Wnetrzak, who attended UCLA's game last Saturday against Minnesota and was greeted on the roped-off sideline before the game by Bruins offensive line graduate assistant Ryan Krum, sees an interest from the program. It's just not entirely clear to him at the moment how big of an interest without a formal scholarship offer.