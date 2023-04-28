Running back Zach Charbonnet, the highest-rated UCLA draft prospect, was selected Friday in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Charbonnet, an All-American who led the nation with 168 all-purpose yards per game last season, was a Day 2 selection taken with the No. 52 overall pick. He was the first UCLA player taken off the board.

“I was excited, just being with my family, it’s just a great moment for us,” Charbonnet said in his media conference call. “In the draft, you never really know where you’re going, so I didn’t know if I was going to Seattle or somewhere else. I’m just excited for this opportunity.”

Charbonnet is the first Bruins running back to be drafted in the second round since Maurice Jones-Drew was taken 60th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006.

The 6-foot, 214-pounder helped the Bruins post the nation’s sixth-best rushing average and lead the Pac-12 Conference. Charbonnet ran for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 37 catches for 321 yards in 2022.

After transferring from Michigan following the 2020 season, Charbonnet picked up All-Pac-12 honors in back-to-back seasons including a first-team nod last season.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats Draft Model, the Camarillo, Calif. native received an 82 grade to rank fourth among running backs and earn a Round 3 projection.