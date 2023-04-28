News More News
Seahawks draft UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet in second round of NFL draft

Running back Zach Charbonnet, seen here during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, was the first UCLA player taken in the 2023 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Running back Zach Charbonnet, the highest-rated UCLA draft prospect, was selected Friday in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Charbonnet, an All-American who led the nation with 168 all-purpose yards per game last season, was a Day 2 selection taken with the No. 52 overall pick. He was the first UCLA player taken off the board.

“I was excited, just being with my family, it’s just a great moment for us,” Charbonnet said in his media conference call. “In the draft, you never really know where you’re going, so I didn’t know if I was going to Seattle or somewhere else. I’m just excited for this opportunity.”

Charbonnet is the first Bruins running back to be drafted in the second round since Maurice Jones-Drew was taken 60th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006.

The 6-foot, 214-pounder helped the Bruins post the nation’s sixth-best rushing average and lead the Pac-12 Conference. Charbonnet ran for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 37 catches for 321 yards in 2022.

After transferring from Michigan following the 2020 season, Charbonnet picked up All-Pac-12 honors in back-to-back seasons including a first-team nod last season.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats Draft Model, the Camarillo, Calif. native received an 82 grade to rank fourth among running backs and earn a Round 3 projection.

