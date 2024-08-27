PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Season opener to serve as homecoming for UCLA’s native Hawaiians

UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is among a group of coaches and players with ties to Hawaii.
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is among a group of coaches and players with ties to Hawaii. (Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe carries the pride of the 808 proudly.

Malloe, one of six coaches or players listed on the Bruins’ roster with ties to Hawaii, fielded 65 ticket requests ahead of Saturday’s opener against the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Malloe said that while he’s looking forward to the trip back to the island, his family understands business comes first.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hvenp2blN3RzZZP3NpPTdJbmJjVGRvYVhDaDNSc18/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Yeah, my family knows it’s not July,” Malloe said, alluding to his offseason trips back home. We’re in season now. You know, in July I try to enjoy as much as I can with my family, and then come August it’s a different mindset.”

