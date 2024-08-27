UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe carries the pride of the 808 proudly.

Malloe, one of six coaches or players listed on the Bruins’ roster with ties to Hawaii, fielded 65 ticket requests ahead of Saturday’s opener against the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Malloe said that while he’s looking forward to the trip back to the island, his family understands business comes first.