The 2023-24 edition of the UCLA men's basketball roster was already far removed from the one that captured last season's Pac-12 regular-season championship.

However, with the Bruins down two key returners and a pair of international additions for Tuesday's exhibition opener, UCLA essentially came dressed as an incomplete product for the Halloween affair.

Playing with mostly a four-guard lineup, UCLA put six players in double figures and defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 97-56 at Pauley Pavilion. Freshman combo guard Sebastian Mack scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and added seven assists.

Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic added 19 points and seven rebounds, big men Kenneth Nwuba and Devin Williams scored 13 apiece, freshman Jan Vide chipped in 12 and Ilane Fibleuil had 10. Fibleuil also collected a game-high 10 rebounds to record a double-double.

“It is good to get a game in against a different opponent,” Mack said. “We’ve been playing against each other all day in practice, working as a team, I would say you need something like this. It keeps us on toes and ready to compete every time.”

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said he was "very happy" with the team's overall effort and the 41 deflections the coaching staff charted from the bench.

"You guys all know we only had eight scholarship guys tonight," Cronin said. "Unfortunately, I'm used to coaching without my (full) team. Last season, the conference tournament, the (NCAA) tournament, the summer, Spain, so it's a bad habit. I'd like to end it."

Before the game, the program confirmed 7-foot-3 Spanish center Aday Mara and 6-foot-9 Turkish forward Berke Buyuktuncel were held out for precautionary reasons as they await clearance from the NCAA. Both have been practicing regularly and were suited up and participated in pre-game warm-ups.

The Bruins also were without sophomore forward/center Adem Bona, who continues to work his way back from a shoulder suffered in last season's Pac-12 tournament, and sophomore point guard Dylan Andrews.

Bona was held out at Cronin's discretion despite saying last Friday he is ready to play. Cronin said Bona will return for the Bruins' regular-season opener. Andrews was held out for precautionary reasons while dealing with general soreness from practice.

The Bruins led by 16 early in the opening half before an 8-0 Toros run trimmed the lead to 31-23 with 5:49 left. In that stretch, UCLA went scoreless for more than three minutes thanks to three turnovers.

The Bruins eventually took a 46-28 lead into the halftime break and piled on in the second half.

In the second half, Fibleuil showed off a smooth mid-range touch early, and later his strong take to the basket for a dunk through contact and a traditional three-point play pushed the UCLA advantage to 60-35 at the 12:44 mark.

The Bruins will open the regular season Nov. 6 against Saint Francis (Pennsylvania). Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Network.