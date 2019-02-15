Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 15:48:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Sitiveni Kaufusi Is Westwood Bound

Kx80glclho2k61yqzr21
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

UCLA picked up a late commitment from running back Sitiveni Kaufusi (6-3, 230) from Honolulu (Hawai’i) Punahou.Kaufusi talks about why he decided that UCLA would be the place for him.“When I visite...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}