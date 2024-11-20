Smack talk and emotion: USC rivalry to test UCLA's discipline

There's been no lack of the E in UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster's D.R.E. pillars this season, but the D has yet to be solved with two games remaining.

Crosstown rival USC is up next Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, and the emotions of such game will test two of those pillars more than ever.

The pillars, of course, would be the message of playing with discipline, respect and enthusiasm that Foster has touted since the day he took over his alma mater's program in February.

Perhaps another overzealous showing of enthusiasm could cost the Bruins once again if the discipline isn't in order against the Trojans.

UCLA has racked up a Big Ten-worst 82 penalties for 692 yards, which is tied for eighth-most among 133 FBS teams. The yardage has included a whopping 19 penalties of 15 yards.