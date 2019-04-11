Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 19:11:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Practice Notes - Session 11

Qjcgsosfzzilnqblwy1i
BruinBlitz.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

It was a solid day of work for the Bruins, and the weather once again was picture perfect California weather. Both the offense and the defense had their moments.Outside linebacker Elijah Wade was d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}