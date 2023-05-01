UCLA opened the final week of spring camp Monday under gloomy conditions, with a light sprinkle falling as rap artist DMX’s “The Rain” was the appropriate song of choice from director of football operations and practice DJ Ryan McNamee.

It was the Bruins’ 13th practice of the spring, with only Wednesday and Friday left until the countdown to summer is on.

Wide receiver Kam Brown, in his third year with the program since transferring from Texas A&M in 2021, looks at the spring as a chance to continue competing despite having knowledge of the playbook over the newcomers such as transfers J.Michael Sturdivant and Kyle Ford.

In fact, Brown said, their presence and the hunger from the younger players looking to carve out a role helps fuel him in the spring.

“There’s always stuff you can work on — no matter how good you think you are at something,” Brown said. “Having other guys come in and challenge you, like in the receiver room … that makes it fun.”

Among those looking to challenge for a spot in the rotation is Braden Pegan, a redshirt freshman who drew high praise toward the end of last season for his work in practice.

Pegan credited former Bruins top target Jake Bobo for helping him with his route-running.

“We’re kind of the same body type, same position outside,” Pegan said. “It was not necessarily the speed part, but the routes and the smarts, like being able to identify coverages and get open in space. He was really good at that, though watching him helped me with that a lot.”