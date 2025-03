DeShaun Foster had some hard decisions to make this offseason.

UCLA finished 5-7 in his first season after moving from running backs coach to his first head coaching job, coming up a win shy of bowl eligibility.

While the Bruins showed signs of improvement midway through the campaign, it was clear a shakeup was needed.

Foster replaced eight of his assistant coaches, including four of his five on offense. Tight ends coach and fellow alum Jerry Neuheisel was the lone holdover.