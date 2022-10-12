THE STORYLINE

Roderick Robinson II is one of the best running backs in the 2023 class, so his commitment to UCLA in May was definitely a big deal to the Bruins. The San Diego Lincoln four-star has the physical makeup, power and athletic ability to be an early contributor at the next level, and it looked like that would be at UCLA. But Robinson’s recruitment drastically picked up in recent months and after visits to Texas A&M and Georgia over the last few weeks he flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday. Georgia’s success developing running backs, playing in the SEC and playing for position coach Dell McGee were all reasons why Robinson decided to make his flip. Either way, UCLA had a stud local running back committed, and despite the Bruins being off to a 6-0 start to the season, they couldn’t keep Robinson in the fold. The Bruins have only six players committed and are tied for second-to-last in the Pac-12 team rankings with Cal, and only ahead of Arizona State.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

There’s no way around it, the loss of Roderick Robinson II to Georgia is a significant one for UCLA — albeit not completely unexpected. The feeling all along has been that the four-star running back would continue to look at other options even after his summer commitment to the Bruins. He intended to make visits to other schools, which ultimately led him to take official visits to Texas A&M and Georgia. Still, not being able to keep his commitment is a blow for a program that needs some positive momentum on the high school recruiting front. Robinson had been the highest-rated commit in UCLA’s now six-person 2023 recruiting class. He looked like the eventual heir apparent to Zach Charbonnet in the Bruins’ backfield and a future star at the position. One positive for Chip Kelly and company is that another one of the running backs the program offered earlier in the cycle is starting to take a look around. Four-star Notre Dame commit Jayden Limar recently visited Washington and Arizona, and he had UCLA among his top nine at one point before picking the Irish. The Bruins could also dip back into the transfer portal at the position, which is something the team has already done previously to land Charbonnet. UCLA’s on-field success has not yet translated to recruiting success this year, and losing its top-rated commit isn’t going to help the perception. - Matt Moreno, BruinBlitz.com Sting Factor: 8

*****

