UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, who has missed the last five games with an unspecified illness, will coach Friday in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh and expects to fulfill his contract through the 2023 season.

McGovern, who met with reporters Tuesday as part of a press conference with coordinators from both teams, said he is “thrilled to be back.”

“Honestly, one of the things that gave me the most energy was being back around the kids and being back in the offices and working and trying to game-plan and do all those things,” McGovern said. “I thought it was really exciting just to be out with the guys running around.”

As far as his two-year contract is concerned, McGovern, who was hired in February, said he “absolutely” expects to be back next season.

McGovern first missed an Oct. 29 home contest against Stanford, with word of his status made official after kickoff. From there, he made sporadic on-field appearances at practices while remaining in his office at the Wasserman Football Center during other practices.

During the Bruins’ practice Nov. 22, McGovern made his first appearance in weeks and by Dec. 10 he was back to offering on-field instruction. Still, his status remained up in the air when the team left for El Paso on Monday.

Prior to Tuesday’s practice, UCLA’s lone media availability at practice this week, head coach Chip Kelly said it was a “good sign” that his defensive coordinator would participate and be “back around the players.”

Bruins’ participation remains status quo

Kelly has never been one to reveal too much in regard to status updates. Typically, the questions are about the health of his players/coaches, and bowl season adds questions about possible opt-outs.

Slot receiver/running back Kazmeir Allen revealed last Friday he would forego his senior season and enter next spring’s NFL draft. Allen has not been spotted at practices throughout the month but he did make the trip to El Paso.

Kelly, in his first comments since Allen announced his decision, said the redshirt junior “is working through some things” when asked about a potential injury. UCLA players, even those in the transfer portal, have continued to practice with the team, while others dealing with unspecified injuries such as defensive lineman Gary Smith III have been kept off the practice field altogether.

Starting right guard Jon Gaines II, who was selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, is among those with post-UCLA plans who have continued to practice.

“Everybody’s going to be ready to play,” Gaines II said. “Whoever goes out there on game day will be.”

Meanwhile, others with the biggest decisions to make such as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet were not made available to reporters Tuesday. Kelly said practice participation has remained the same and there has been no indication about potential opt-outs from his stars.

“That’s what we hope for,” Kelly said when asked whether it was “a good sign” their presence signaled participation for the game. “Everybody‘s practicing full-go.”

Later in the day, McGovern said opt-outs “give other people opportunity and that’s what we’re looking for from our guys and I’m sure that’s what Pittsburgh is looking for from their guys.”

When asked specifically about Thompson-Robinson, McGovern indicated that he expects him to play.

“We’re looking forward to him playing in the game,” McGovern said. “He’s excited about it, he’s been running around and he was throwing passes today. We’re excited to have him back on the field one more time.”