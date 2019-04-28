Sunday Musings On UCLA Football
According to the great Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, he tweeted that Bruins finished 18th, 12th, and 13th nationally in recruiting rankings.Sam Farmer of Los Angeles Times tweeted that 2...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news