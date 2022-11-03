LOS ANGELES — There’s always some pause in reading too much into an exhibition contest, particularly with UCLA ranked eighth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The result was always going to be a foregone conclusion Wednesday, as the Bruins posted a 93-63 victory over Division II opponent Concordia at Pauley Pavilion.

Senior leaders Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 25 points apiece to lead five double-figure scorers for UCLA, which took a 45-28 advantage into the locker room. Jaquez Jr. also pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

Jaylen Clark (11 points), David Singleton and Dylan Andrews (10 apiece) rounded out UCLA’s top scorers.

Concordia hung around for most of the first half thanks to UCLA’s 1-of-9 start from the field. The Bruins took their first double-digit lead on a layup from Singleton to go up 29-19 at the 4:38 mark of the first half.

UCLA eventually shook off the rust and made 21 of 34 shots (61.8 percent) in the second half.

The games will now count going forward, starting with the Bruins’ regular-season opener Monday against visiting Sacramento State at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s what stood out in relation to some talking points coming into the season: