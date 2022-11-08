LOS ANGELES — After head coach Mick Cronin called out his players’ defensive performance in its lone exhibition last week, the eighth-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team forced 21 turnovers Monday night in a 76-50 season-opening win over Sacramento State at Pauley Pavilion.

Jaylen Clark turned in a stellar all-around performance with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists, a career-high seven steals and a block in 28 minutes.

Clark said he takes more pride in his defensive numbers over his shot attempts.

“That’s where I get my enjoyment,” Clark said. “I don’t really keep track of points.”

Cronin had just one critique.

“He has to stop dribbling off his foot, but other than that,” Cronin said, alluding to Clark’s five turnovers.

Clark led five double-digit scorers. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell scored 14 points apiece, Amari Bailey had 10 and David Singleton scored 13 off the bench.

Singleton was 5 of 6 from the field including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

The Bruins (1-0) played without freshman big man Adem Bona, who was held out due to an eligibility issue “in accordance with the NCAA,” according to a release from UCLA more than an hour before tip-off. Bona was dressed and allowed to take part in pregame warm-ups.

Redshirt senior forward/center Kenneth Nwuba, who started in Bona’s place, said he was aware he would get the nod three days ago.

The program announced Bona is expected to make his regular-season debut when the Bruins return to action Friday against Long Beach State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion.