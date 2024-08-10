PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football Edit

Takeaways from UCLA's first open practice of fall camp

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster kept true to his word.

The Bruins' first open practice of fall camp, and the eighth session overall, was lighter on 11-on-11 periods Saturday morning compared to the open practices throughout the spring.

What remained clear, though, is quarterback Ethan Garbers is head and shoulders above the other seven quarterbacks. He showed considerably more success in his connection with two targets, in particular.

The offensive line in front of Garbers, though, did not make it through the practice unscathed.

Notes and observations

The defense rallied to win the practice 52-51, with linebacker Ty Lee sacking freshman quarterback Henry Hasselbeck to finish the day and set the sideline into a frenzy.

There is no live-tackling in practice, and the scoring system is dependent on the situational 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 period and the down and distance

