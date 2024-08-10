Takeaways from UCLA's first open practice of fall camp
UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster kept true to his word.
The Bruins' first open practice of fall camp, and the eighth session overall, was lighter on 11-on-11 periods Saturday morning compared to the open practices throughout the spring.
What remained clear, though, is quarterback Ethan Garbers is head and shoulders above the other seven quarterbacks. He showed considerably more success in his connection with two targets, in particular.
The offensive line in front of Garbers, though, did not make it through the practice unscathed.
Notes and observations
The defense rallied to win the practice 52-51, with linebacker Ty Lee sacking freshman quarterback Henry Hasselbeck to finish the day and set the sideline into a frenzy.
There is no live-tackling in practice, and the scoring system is dependent on the situational 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 period and the down and distance
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news