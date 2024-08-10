UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster kept true to his word.

The Bruins' first open practice of fall camp, and the eighth session overall, was lighter on 11-on-11 periods Saturday morning compared to the open practices throughout the spring.

What remained clear, though, is quarterback Ethan Garbers is head and shoulders above the other seven quarterbacks. He showed considerably more success in his connection with two targets, in particular.

The offensive line in front of Garbers, though, did not make it through the practice unscathed.