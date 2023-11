A banner flying over campus calling for UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond to fire head coach Chip Kelly turned out to only be the second-worst thing the football program had happen this week.

Sophomore tight end Carsen Ryan’s announcement that he intends to transfer when the portal opens for undergraduates next Monday has highlighted a rocky start to what was already expected to be a heavy turnover on the roster for next season.

“It’s been a privilege for me to attend UCLA as a student-athlete and my honor to play football for the Bruins,” Ryan wrote Wednesday on a graphic posted to his social media account. “I love my teammates and I’m thankful for all the great memories with them during my time here at UCLA.

“After a lot of personal reflection and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.”