Oregon: Dante Moore and Jurrion Dickey

The Ducks scored big when they went to Detroit Martin Luther King for five-star quarterback Dante Moore as his relationship with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham played a huge role in this decision. Michigan State is trying hard to flip Moore, but as it stands his Oregon commitment remains locked in. Dickey emerged as one of the best receivers in the country this offseason, especially after dominating the OT7 event in Las Vegas. He’s big, physical and fast, and the Northern California recruit plays with a chip on his shoulder. The combo could be lethal in Eugene because Moore is phenomenal at putting the ball on the money and Dickey can get open against anybody.

*****

USC: Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon

The chemistry between the Los Alamitos, Callif., teammates is extraordinary because they’ve been playing together for years and that should carry over to USC. Nelson is arguably the best quarterback in the class, so silky smooth and effortless, and he’s having a tremendous senior season. Lemon had a quiet offseason as he dealt with some nagging injuries, but he’s been completely unstoppable this season heading into a showdown with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei this weekend. The high four-star has looked like Amon-Ra St. Brown at times this season where he can beat anybody at any time and he has a physical presence to his game.

*****

Washington: Lincoln Keinholz and Rashid Williams

Keinholz has flown under the national radar because he plays at Pierre (S.D.) Riggs, but he could be one of the better quarterbacks in this class. He’s a multisport star, and he’s only starting to reach his potential. So far for his undefeated team this season, Keinholz has thrown for 2,132 yards with 30 touchdowns and four picks, and rushed for seven more scores. At Washington, he will be surrounded by legit receivers, including Rashid Williams, who has the luxury of catching balls from Florida commit Jaden Rashada in high school. The four-star is a great route runner and has 57 catches for 807 yards and 12 scores this season. Paired with Keinholz in that Huskies offense, good things should be on the way.

*****

Oregon State: Aidan Chiles and Montrell Hatten

Coach Jonathan Smith did an excellent job evaluating Chiles and getting his commitment because he could be a perfect complement to what the Beavers want to do on offense. The Downey, Calif., three-star should be moving up in the rankings soon after such a stellar season in which he threw for 2,549 yards, 29 touchdowns and three picks while also rushing for 737 yards and eight scores. The Beavers are loading up at receiver, and one of the best in the class is Hatten, who has put up nice numbers this season and should excel in Oregon State’s offense.

*****

UCLA: Luke Duncan and Grant Gray