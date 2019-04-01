BruinBlitz.com

The Heat In On UCLA's Coaching Search
The UCLA basketball coaching search is now under enormous pressure to pull off a candidate that will excite alumni. Remember six years ago when UCLA wanted Shaka Smart (left VCU for Texas or Gregg ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news