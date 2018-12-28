Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 11:33:57 -0600') }} football Edit

The Promotion Of Justin Frye

Ie0jz4zuhrhmmbdkkkzg
Justin Frye
UCLABruins.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

With consternation regarding the lack of stars attached to the names of the recent UCLA recruiting class, it had some of the Bruin fanbase scratching their collective heads in wonderment. The subtl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}