The Promotion Of Justin Frye
With consternation regarding the lack of stars attached to the names of the recent UCLA recruiting class, it had some of the Bruin fanbase scratching their collective heads in wonderment. The subtl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news