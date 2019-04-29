The Talented Jonathan Vaughns On His Recruitment
UCLA has a definite philosophy when it comes to recruiting that doesn’t mean there aren’t exceptions, but it is a pretty good bet that a player the Bruins are recruiting is versatile, athletic, sma...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news