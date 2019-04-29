News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 19:01:38 -0500') }} football Edit

The Talented Jonathan Vaughns On His Recruitment

Oleqoeilf7mnloumnaf3
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

UCLA has a definite philosophy when it comes to recruiting that doesn’t mean there aren’t exceptions, but it is a pretty good bet that a player the Bruins are recruiting is versatile, athletic, sma...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}