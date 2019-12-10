The UCLA Football Fan's Lament
The Bruins were flying high on the wings of a three-game winning streak when their wings were clipped on a chilly evening in Salt Lake City. Once again, UCLA fans fell for Lucy moving the football....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news