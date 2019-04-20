Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-20 20:45:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On UCLA's Spring Game

Spbbymri3gu8f0lfkkuo
BruinBlitz.com
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

It is always tough to gauge a spring game. Coaching staffs don’t like to showcase much, and that was true in the UCLA contest, but there was enough shown to be somewhat optimistic.The first drive l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}