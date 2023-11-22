Heading into last weekend's matchup with USC it was rumored that Chip Kelly would be coaching his final game for the Bruins, regardless of Saturday's outcome. Some reports even made it sound as though Kelly had all but packed up his office and the UCLA brass was working to name his successor as soon as possible.

The result? UCLA beat USC handily, Kelly is still the Bruins head coach and the dismissal rumors seem to have faded – for now at least.

So, is all good in Westwood? Can we expect Kelly to lead UCLA into the Big Ten next season? That may not be the case after all. After talking with numerous sources who have knowledge of the situation, it sounds as though Kelly may have only weathered the storm long enough to finish the 2023 regular season.

I've been told that some of the initial reports were true but the timeline was incorrect, and UCLA will likely part ways with Kelly after the Bruins' season finale against Cal.

One key name to watch if this does indeed happen is that of current Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch. In fact, I speculate that UCLA's ability to land Fisch could potentially influence the direction UCLA chooses to go with its football program. Fisch is closely connected to some of UCLA's most influential boosters and is extremely familiar with the program, having previously served as offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Bruins in 2017. His lack of experience as a head coach in 2017 may have prevented him from landing the job then, but now that he's proven to be a winner both on the field and on the recruiting trail out West, there should be little preventing UCLA's administration from hiring him this time around if they were to move on from Kelly.

A potential hiccup in UCLA successfully landing Fisch as the successor to Kelly: He's being heavily pursued by other schools with coaching vacancies. My sources confirm that Fisch has already been involved with Michigan State's coaching search. And while I would guess that Fisch would head to Los Angeles over East Lansing, here's another cog in the machine: I was told on Tuesday that Fisch is also a name to watch at Texas A&M.

There are a lot of moving parts here, but it appears the uncertainty surrounding Kelly's future is here to stay for at least one more week.