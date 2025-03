UCLA gave three-star linebacker Joseph Credit a preview of what to expect when he returns for his official visit.

While the 2026 Pearland (Texas) product does not have an official leader in his recruitment, the Bruins made a strong impression during an unofficial visit last Thursday.

Credit is scheduled to be back in Westwood from May 9-11.

“UCLA has definitely shot up my board. I feel like it is a pretty even playing field right now,” Credit told Bruin Blitz.