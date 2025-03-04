Three-star EDGE Ezaya Tokio: UCLA ‘rolled out the red carpet’ on visit

It had been more than a month since Ezaya Tokio was last at UCLA.
As the recruiting dead period came to an end this past weekend and recruits were allowed to resume visiting college campuses, the 2026 San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine three-star edge defender was among the notable names who made their way to Westwood on Monday.
Tokio was initially offered a scholarship by the UCLA staff in late January and last month he locked in plans to take an official visit starting May 15.
Tokio told Bruin Blitz late Monday evening that the Bruins continued to make a strong impression.