Three takeaways from UCLA's exhibition win over Cal State L.A.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau, seen here during a practice earlier this year, led the Bruins with 24 points in a 100-64 exhibition win Wednesday against Cal State L.A. (Photo by Courtesy of Jan Kim Lim / UCLA Athletics)

UCLA shot 64.5% from the field and transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau tied for a game-high 24 points Wednesday in a 100-64 men's basketball exhibition win over Cal State Los Angeles at Pauley Pavilion. Here's what stood out before the Bruins open the regular season Nov. 4 against Rider:

The starting five, first wave of reserves

The previous day, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin looked at Oklahoma State transfer wing Eric Dailey Jr. as more of a "big guard." Dailey was one of four transfers in the starting five as part of a four-guard lineup along with Dylan Andrews, Skyy Clark (Louisville) and Kobe Johnson (USC). Bilodeau (Oregon State), the one true big man, rounded out the group. After the first break in action, forward William Kyle III (South Dakota State) and guards Trent Perry and Sebastian Mack all checked in together as the first Bruins off the bench. In all, four players logged 20 or more minutes and five others also cracked double digits. The lineup and rotation throughout the season, though, will fluctuate, Cronin said. "We'll probably have multiple starting lineups," Cronin said. "We knew they were gonna play small, so we went small."

The defensive pressure

The Golden Eagles felt the Bruins' presence at every early in-bound following a made basket. UCLA forced four quick turnovers and turned it into eight points as part of an opening 15-2 run before the under-16 media timeout. The Bruins led 46-30 at the half, holding the Golden Eagles without a made field goal over the final 4 minutes, 33 seconds. UCLA had a 22-10 advantage in points off turnovers, forcing 16 miscues total. Johnson had a game-high five steals and Dailey and Clark added two apiece.

If there was a glaring blip defensively, it was the Golden Eagles' 14-of-27 shooting beyond the arc. Most of the damage was done by guard Jaden Lazo, who had 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting behind the 3-point line. Cronin, though, credited Cal State L.A. for offering a solid preseason test. "Yeah, they made a lot of shots," Cronin said. "So that's why I said it's great practice for us, to have to deal with all that cutting and movement and all that. "We've got to be smarter, so there's a lot of stuff that's good from this game that we can teach from."

Uptempo flow

Even on some made Cal State L.A. baskets, UCLA looked to quickly push the ball up the floor. The Bruins established Bilodeau early and often inside while also swinging the ball around. UCLA had 13 assists on its first 16 made baskets, and Bilodeau made six of his first eight shots as part of a 41-28 lead with 3:47 left in the first half. Bilodeau took advantage of his size in the paint and showed off his soft shooting touch to score in numerous ways. Of the Bruins' 40 made baskets, there were 32 assists. It helped contribute to a 9-of-17 shooting night on 3-pointers, including 6 of 9 in the second half. Johnson led all players with 11 assists. "Kobe's by far and away our assists leader (in practices)," Cronin said. "I want to say 40 or 50 more assists than the next guy in over a four-month period. So that's not surprising, at all."

