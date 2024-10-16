Transfers shine in UCLA men’s basketball Blue-Gold scrimmage

It took all of five minutes Tuesday night for the 22nd-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team to show that last season’s inexperience and lack of cohesion are already buried deep in the past.

All six of head coach Mick Cronin’s new transfers had their share of moments in the revamped team’s first 40-minute intrasquad scrimmage since the bulk of the roster first arrived over the summer.

Team Gold was led by fifth-year senior guard Dominick Harris, a 3-point shooting dynamo who scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and helped rally his team to a 64-57 victory over Team Blue at Pauley Pavilion.

Harris, a 43% career 3-point shooter, made four from beyond the arc — including three in the first half to help erase an early 10-point deficit and pull within 34-33 at the half.

Bruins associate head coach Darren Savino, who filled in for Cronin to assume postgame media duties, said the former Loyola Marymount and Gonzaga sharpshooter reminds him of former UCLA 3-point specialist and tough competitor David Singleton.

“Great weapon because you have to know where he is at all times,” Savino said of Harris, who also showed an ability to handle the ball and get to the basket. “If you don’t find him, he could all of a sudden make three 3s and the game is changed. And he’s athletic, he can defend the ball. He did a pretty good job tonight I thought of handling pick-and-roll actions and making the right decisions — and he’s been around forever. He’s an older guy and so it’s a great weapon to have.”

Unlike an actual game, live stats were not tracked and Bruin Blitz solely kept a running tally of made baskets, free-throw attempts and key defensive plays.

Cronin allowed the assistant coaches to manage the teams, with a whistle in hand to help officiate and shout out instruction.

Harris’ squad featured fellow transfer guard Skyy Clark (Louisville), wings Lazar Stefanovic and Eric Dailey Jr. and forward William Kyle III (South Dakota State) to open. The Blue team started guards Dylan Andrews, Kobe Johnson (USC) and Trent Perry and forwards Brandon Williams and Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State).

Before things got underway, Savino said the teams were not put together to pit starters against reserves, but instead even things out for the best competitive balance.

It did not start out so evenly, though, as Bilodeau scored seven quick points including a 3-pointer before Harris got Team Gold on the board.

Harris’ first 3-pointer drew audible gasps, draining the shot at least 5 feet beyond the line with ease.

Bilodeau, who scored all 13 of his points in the first half, showed off an impressive arsenal both around the basket and with his shooting touch. His mid-range jumper capped a 9-0 run to push the Blue lead to 18-8 with 11:23 remaining in the half.

A Dailey 3-pointer ended the run, as Team Gold began to slowly chip away before reaching the abbreviated halftime break.

Team Gold cut the deficit to one on four separate occasions, with the last coming on another Dailey 3-pointer as time expired in the half.

“We’re a really good shooting team,” Savino said. “So defensively against us you really have to be there on the catch because we’ve got multiple guys that can make shots.”

Dailey, who finished with 12 points, was equally impressive defensively as both he and Clark worked an effective trapping press to help force turnovers during the comeback.

“Whatever coach needs at this point,” Dailey said of his role on what is expected to be a balanced team. “I’m versatile. I can play all of the positions, I can guard multiple positions, shoot, rebound, guard quick guys, guard bigger guys, make plays for my teammates. Just really what’s needed at that moment in the game is what I’m here to do.”

Savino said Dailey has already proven to be the team’s “glue guy” through the team’s first 15 practices.

“I think we can kind of put him in that category because he can do a lot of things for you,” Savino said. “He can play on the wing, he can play as a forward at the four and he can play the five because he’s strong and he’s tough. So, he gives us a lot of versatility on defense.”

After an up-and-down, free-flowing first 20 minutes that featured just two free-throw attempts apiece for the teams, fatigue settled in after halftime and the fouls picked up.

Johnson, who was arguably the top all-around player on the floor, made a floater to open the second-half scoring and push the advantage to 36-33. To that point, the 6-foot-6 senior was a disruptive defender who got his hand on a number of deflections and an unheralded passer with interior bounces to cutters for easy baskets.

Saddled with the label from Cronin as the program’s next Jaylen Clark, the standout former national defensive player of the year two seasons ago, Johnson’s facilitating was praised just as much by Savino.

“He leads us in assists at practice every day,” Savino said.

But Team Blue then was held scoreless over the next five minutes and without a made field goal until Perry’s 3-pointer with 12:32 to play.

“Blue, you need a timeout,” Cronin teased the bench at one point during the scoreless stretch.

In that span, Team Gold was outscored 15-5. Stefanovic, one of last season’s top returners, struggled shooting most of the evening but his basket at the 18:18 mark gave the team its first lead.

Offensively, the final two minutes of the scrimmage belonged to Clark, who had a traditional three-point play, a coast-to-coast layup following a steal and another layup down the left side of the lane to hold off Team Blue. He finished with 13 points.

Defensively, Kyle showed the type of athleticism that could make the transition seamless following former Pac-12 defensive player of the year Adem Bona’s departure to the NBA this offseason.

In a pair of late consecutive sequences, the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder flushed a putback dunk and then blocked a Devin Williams hook shot attempt on the other end. The ball then bounced out to the perimeter and after a missed shot Kyle, a former high jumper, skyed high for the rebound to complete the possession.

“I take a lot of pride in making those athletic plays and I feel like it just brings a lot of energy to my team,” Kyle said. “So, I feel like it will definitely help this team this year.

“I feel like we can be the best defensive team in the nation, and I’m really confident in saying that.”

Team Blue was led by returning sophomore Sebastian Mack’s 15 points.