Trio of 2026 four-star offensive tackles in Florida hear from UCLA staff

The UCLA football coaching staff continued to make its presence known in Florida.

Bruins offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, who was in the Sunshine State last week when the coaches first hit the recruiting trail, was joined Tuesday by head coach DeShaun Foster and director of player personnel Stacey Ford.

Their efforts included a pair of new offers to Clearwater offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough and Tampa-Berkeley Prep offensive tackle Johnnie Jones Jr., while Foster and Ford visited with Fort Pierce-Vero Beach offensive tackle Micah Smith.

All are rated four-star recruits in the 2026 class by Rivals.

Bruin Blitz reached both Jones and Smith shortly after hearing from the Bruins.