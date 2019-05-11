Linebacker Jeremiah Trojan (6-3, 230) from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pulled the trigger and decided to be a Bruin.

Trojan was given a Bruin offer during the May version of UCLA’S #8CLAP8TH rollout, and it didn’t take the talented linebacker to make a decision.



“I decided earlier this morning,” Trojan said. “I just made it official right now.”



Trojan talks about why he decided to be a Bruin.



“The academics are there,” Trojan said. “UCLA’s coaching staff really makes a difference. I mean it is Chip Kelly, so you would kind of be dumb to say know. The entire coaching staff is great people, too. They are really going to do a great job with us.



“Schoolwise, I know that their academics are great and are top notch for a public school. That really does it right there, top football program and top academics.”



Trojan talks about getting his UCLA offer this past week.



“Getting UCLA’s offer felt the same way as it did when I received my first offer,” Trojan said. “It was another level of excitement. It was like I was a bona fide player now.



“Coach [Don] Pellum came out to see me move around a little bit because that was the deciding factor. Apparently, Coach Pellum liked what he saw because he called me and decided to offer me.”



What does Trojan know about UCLA and has he ever visited?



“I visited UCLA a couple of months ago,” Trojan said. “I was able to see everything. The weight room, the campus, all that stuff. It was an overall great experience. It was pretty fantastic. It was unbelievable. Their new facility for their weight room was just amazing.”



Now the question on everyone’s mind is how does a Trojan become a Bruin and did he get teased at all.



“I’ve heard a lot of stuff about a Trojan being a Bruin,” Trojan laughed. “ Everyone thinks that is funny. Everybody was joking and being pretty funny.”



Air Force was Trojan’s first offer giving you an indication of the young man’s intelligence. Other offers on the table are from Columbia, Navy, Abilene Christian, Georgetown, Dartmouth, Penn, New Mexico State, Massachusetts, Colgate, Cornell, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Army, Yale, and Princeton.



The Bruins get a player who can play downhill and is an excellent technician. He’s very mobile for a 6-3, 230-pound linebacker.



Trojan is planning on visiting the Bruin campus this coming weekend



The combination of UCLA academics, athletics, and to be coached by Kelly’s coaching staff was too much to pass on.

