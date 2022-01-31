Tyger Campbell Named To Cousy Watch List

UCLA’S TYGER CAMPBELL NAMED TO REVISED BOB COUSY AWARD WATCH LIST

Campbell has been listed among the nation’s top 10 point guards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA junior Tyger Campbell has been selected to the updated 10-person watch list for this season’s Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation’s best point guard.

The revised position-by-position watch lists are being announced this week by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, starting with the Bob Cousy Award list on Monday.

Campbell, a 5-foot-11 guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in all 18 games for UCLA this season. He has shot 43.8 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from 3-point distance. Through games played on Saturday, Jan. 29, Campbell ranked No. 4 in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (3.68) and No. 1 in the Pac-12 in that category.

Campbell enters the week ranking No. 1 in the Pac-12 in assist-turnover ratio (3.68), No. 3 in assists per game (4.5 apg), and No. 6 in 3-point shooting percentage (42.0%). He also ranks No. 6 in the Pac-12 in steals per game (1.3 spg).

Campbell is joined by Oregon guard Will Richardson from the Pac-12 Conference on the revised 10-person watch list. The other eight candidates for this season’s Bob Cousy Award include Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), Wendell Green Jr. (Auburn), James Akinjo (Baylor), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) and Colin Gillespie (Villanova).

The 2021-22 season marks the 19th year in which the Bob Cousy Award recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Named after Hall of Fame inductee Bob Cousy (Class of 1971), a former Boston Celtic standout and guard at Holy Cross University, the Bob Cousy Award was presented to Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois last season.

College basketball fans can participate in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds. The five finalists will be presented in March 2022 before the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of this season’s award will be presented on a date (to be determined) along with with the other four members of the “men’s starting five,” including the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

For more information on this season’s Bob Cousy Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.comand follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Feb. 4.

2022 Bob Cousy Award Candidates (final ten)

Jahvon Quinerly Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. Auburn

James Akinjo Baylor

Isaiah Stevens Colorado State

Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga

Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky

Will Richardson Oregon

Kennedy Chandler Tennessee

Tyger Campbell UCLA

Collin Gillespie Villanova