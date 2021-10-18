Tyger Campbell On the Cousy Watch List

UCLA’S TYGER CAMPBELL SELECTED TO BOB COUSY POINT GUARD OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST

Campbell averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 assists as a redshirt sophomore in 2020-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA junior Tyger Campbell has been selected to the 20-person watch list for this season’s Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation’s best point guard.

The annual position-by-position watch lists, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, are being revealed this week, starting with the point guard list on Monday.

Campbell, a 5-foot-11 guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, enters his fourth season in UCLA’s program. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 assists per game last season, starting all 32 contests. Campbell shot 42.9 percent from the field and ranked third in the Pac-12 Conference in assists per game (5.4). He also ranked No. 7, nationally, in most assists (172) and most minutes played (1078).

Campbell had two games with at least 10 assists, including a season-high 12 assists in a home win against California (Dec. 6, 2020). He scored a career-high-tying 22 points in two games last year.

Campbell has entered UCLA’s per-game top 10 lists (career, minimum 60 games played) for both assists per game (5.2) and minutes per game (31.9). He has an opportunity to become UCLA’s first player to assume starting point guard responsibilities for the third straight year since Darren Collison (2006-09).

The 2021-22 season will mark the 19th year in which the Bob Cousy Award recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Named after Hall of Fame inductee Bob Cousy (Class of 1971), a former Boston Celtic standout and guard at Holy Cross University, the Bob Cousy Award was presented to Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois last season.

College basketball fans can participate in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February, to just five. The five finalists will be presented in March 2022, before the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of this season’s award will be presented on a date (to be determined) along with with the other four members of the “men’s starting five,” including the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

For more information on this season’s Bob Cousy Award, and all the latest updates, log ontowww.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. The “starting five” fan voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, Oct. 22.

2022 Bob Cousy Award Candidates

Jahvon Quinerly Alabama

Antoine Davis Detroit

Jeremy Roach Duke

Andrew Nembhard Gonzaga

Andre Curbelo Illinois

Remy Martin Kansas

Sahvir Wheeler Kentucky

DaVante’ Jones Michigan

Caleb Love North Carolina

Max Abmas Oral Roberts

Will Richardson Oregon

Kendric Davis SMU

Kyle Lofton St. Bonaventure

Kennedy Chandler Tennessee

Marcus Carr Texas

Tyger Campbell UCLA

Scott Pippen Jr. Vanderbilt

Collin Gillespie Villanova

Kihei Clark Virginia

Paul Scruggs Xavier

*note: players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2021-22 season



