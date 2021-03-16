BruinBlitz - Tyger Campbell Selected NABC All-District

Campbell ranks No. 2 among all Pac-12 players in assists per game (5.6)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sophomore guard Tyger Campbell has been named a first-team NABC All-District selection, as announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday morning.

Campbell, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been listed on the NABC’s District 19 first team, along with Oscar da Silva (Stanford), Evan Mobley (USC), Chris Duarte (Oregon), and McKinley Wright IV (Colorado).

The first student-athletes honored as second-team selections are Timmy Allen (Utah), Remy Martin (Arizona State), Isaac Bonton (Washington State), James Akinjo (Arizona), and Eugene Omoruyi (Oregon).

Campbell has become UCLA’s first student-athlete to secure NABC All-District acclaim since 2018 when Aaron Holiday was a first-team selection and Thomas Welsh was a second-team honoree.

Campbell has averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game in all 26 contests for UCLA. In his second full season on the court, he has shot 42.6 percent from the field and 77.6 percent at the free-throw line. Campbell has scored in double figures in 12 games, including a career-high-tying 22 points in two games this season.

Earlier this month, Campbell was selected as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection (as voted by the league’s head coaches).

No. 11-seed UCLA (17-9) returns to action in the NCAA Tournament against No. 11-seed Michigan State (15-12) on Thursday, March 18. Game time at Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) is 6:57 p.m. PT (9:57 p.m. ET, in Indiana).

UCLA’s game against Michigan State will be nationally televised on TBS.