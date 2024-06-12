Dr. Julio Frenk, the president at the University of Miami and a renowned public health researcher, was appointed Wednesday the next UCLA chancellor by the UC Board of Regents.

Frenk, the school’s first Latino chancellor, will begin his role Jan. 1, 2025. He will be the campus’ seventh chancellor, taking over for Gene Block after 17 years at the helm.

Until then, vice chancellor Darnell Hunt will serve as the interim chancellor.

“At this crucial moment for higher education, returning to the public sector to lead one of the top research universities in the world — including one of the 10 largest academic health systems — is an exciting opportunity and a great honor for me,” Frenk said in a release. “I look forward to adding my lifelong commitment to public service in education and health care to the vibrant, diverse and cosmopolitan community that is Los Angeles.”

Since 2015, Frenk has led the University of Miami, a private institution of more than 17,000 students. He previously served as dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and as Mexico’s national health secretary.

A native of Mexico, Frenk served from 2000 to 2006 as Mexico’s secretary of health and reformed the nation’s healthcare system. His efforts helped expand access to more than 55 million uninsured people.

Other ventures include Frenk’s executive director role at the World Health Organization, where he was in charge of developing the scientific foundation for health policies. In 2008, just before going to Harvard, he was a senior fellow with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s global health program, where he counseled the organization on global health issues and strategies.

“Dr. Frenk has demonstrated a powerful commitment to the health and well-being of people, institutions and systems around the world,” University of California president Michael Drake said in a statement. “His leadership will build on the growth and strength the campus has achieved under Chancellor Block and accelerate UCLA’s brilliant trajectory in service to Los Angeles, the nation and the world.”

Frenk’s time at Miami included the execution of a $2.5 billion centennial-centered fundraising campaign and he oversaw the university’s induction as a member of the Association of American Universities.

Frenk’s appointment comes at a time of significant change in collegiate athletics.

A landmark House vs. NCAA settlement created $2.8 billion in back damages to former student-athletes and will lead to a revenue-sharing model beginning in August 2025.

In addition, UCLA has accumulated $167.7 million in debt since the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Los Angeles Times. That includes an operating loss of more than $28 million in 2023, according to the USA Today database.

UCLA also was ordered by the UC regents to pay $10 million per year in athletic support payments to sister school California as part of the fallout for leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten.

Due to the conference switch, UCLA will spend an additional $10.32 million per year on nutrition, mental health and academic services and increased chartered flights.

UCLA will receive $60 million per year in media-rights revenue from the Big Ten.

In a statement, UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said he is looking forward to working with Frenk.

“I am excited to welcome Chancellor Frenk, his wife, Felicia Knaul, and their two daughters to the Bruin Family as he is set to become the next leader of this great university,” Jarmond said in the release. “During my time in the ACC, I observed Chancellor Frenk’s leadership and support of the value of athletics at the University of Miami and was very impressed with his vision. I am looking forward to introducing him to the great traditions of UCLA Athletics and partnering with him and his leadership team as we embark upon this new era of collegiate athletics.”

Jarmond was previously the athletic director at Boston College from 2017 to 2020 prior to taking over at UCLA during the pandemic.