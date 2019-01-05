UCLA 2-0 In Pac-12 Play - Beat Cal, 98-83.
It might have taken UCLA (9-6, 2-0 Pac 12) a little time getting going but once they did it was pretty much all over for Cal (5-9, 0-2 Pac 12). The Bruins shared the wealth as six players scored in...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news