UCLA’s passing game underperformed in 2023 and it went beyond the Bruins’ indecision at quarterback through the first half of the season.

With the quarterback situation now a bit more clear, the pass-catchers look to follow suit and become more of a strength like the glimpses shown in the LA Bowl victory over Boise State.

Before we take a look at the state of the wide receivers and tight ends, here are losses UCLA will look to make up for in 2024: