UCLA 2024 roster reset: Wide receivers and tight ends
UCLA’s passing game underperformed in 2023 and it went beyond the Bruins’ indecision at quarterback through the first half of the season.
With the quarterback situation now a bit more clear, the pass-catchers look to follow suit and become more of a strength like the glimpses shown in the LA Bowl victory over Boise State.
Before we take a look at the state of the wide receivers and tight ends, here are losses UCLA will look to make up for in 2024:
Outgoing
Wide receivers Kam Brown and Jerry McClure and tight end Carsen Ryan were among the big defections, with all three choosing to transfer out of Westwood.
Brown saw a dip in his production, going from steady starter to nonfactor, that certainly didn’t benefit from the Dante Moore/Ethan Garbers/Collin Schlee carousel at quarterback. McClure, meanwhile, was a former three-star recruit and promising freshman who appeared in two games and decided to not stick around long enough to see whether Garbers’ status as unquestioned starter in 2024 would help signal better days ahead for an offense that ranked 59th nationally in passing at 229.2 yards per game.
Fewer transfer decisions, though, were as big as Ryan, who opted to return to his home state and play at Utah. He made 13 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and performed like a key cog in the offense for the foreseeable future.
Other notable losses include speedy redshirt senior slot receiver Josiah Norwood.
Wide receivers
