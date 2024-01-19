The UCLA football team has gone through a myriad of changes since the end of the regular season, but in the process the backfield also has gained some clarity heading into 2024.

Those changes aren’t just limited to player personnel, either, with former Akron offensive coordinator Billy Fessler taking over as quarterbacks coach following Ryan Gunderson’s departure to take the Oregon State offensive coordinator job.

Here’s a look at where the Bruins currently stand at quarterback and running back: