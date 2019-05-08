UCLA #8CLAP8TH - May
If it is the 8th of the month it can only mean there will be excitement in Bruin land along the recruiting trail. UCLA tendered 10 offers for prospects to play their football and continue their education at the Nation's No. 1 applied to school, including their first from the 2021 class. The following is the list. Enjoy!
OT Kilian Zierer (6-7, 250) from College of the Canyons. UCLA was his first offer. Washington State soon followed and Utah after that. So today, the freshman OL from Germany picks up three huge Pac 12 offers.