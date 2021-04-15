BruinBlitz - UCLA AD Martin Jarmond Adds New Duties

INDIANAPOLIS – Martin Jarmond, UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics, has been selected as one of five new members of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, as announced Thursday by the NCAA.

Jarmond, currently in his first season as the UCLA Director of Athletics, will represent the Pac-12 Conference on the men’s basketball selection committee for the next five years.

“As a former men’s basketball student-athlete, it is an honor to serve on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and give back to the sport that gave so much to me,” Jarmond said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and serving the student-athletes.”

The NCAA Division I council approved in January a proposal of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees to expand the basketball selection committees from 10 individuals to 12. Both committees consist of one member selected from each of the five autonomy conferences and three members selected from the seven highest-ranked non-autonomy conferences based on basketball success. The remaining four members are selected from the 20 other conferences.

Since Jarmond assumed duties as UCLA’s Director of Athletics in July of 2020, UCLA saw its men’s basketball program advance to the 2021 NCAA Final Four, the program’s first national semifinal appearance since 2008. In addition, the men’s water polo team captured the NCAA Championship and the women’s soccer program earned the Pac-12 title.

Jarmond came to UCLA from Boston College, where he served as the university’s Director of Athletics for three years. He graduated from UNC Wilmington, where he was a two-year captain on the men’s basketball team and led the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2000. He has earned a master’s degree from Ohio and has previously worked in the athletic departments at Ohio State and Michigan State. Jarmond is a former member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.



